UPDATE (03-10-19):
Montana Department of Justice just released a statement, canceling the Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Angel Four Bear. She has been found safe and sound.
___________________________________________________________
The Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Angel Four Bear a 15-year-old female last seen on March 7. Authorities say she may be with Shane Amyotte and his mother Janalene Amyotte.
They are possibly headed to Fort Peck from the Crow reservation. They may be traveling in a red SUV or a Ford Bronco with 22 county plates.
There are concerns for Angel's safety. Authorities say Shane is currently under investigation for sex offenses against a minor.
If you have any information please call Crow Law Enforcement or Fort Peck PD at 638-2631 or 768-5565.