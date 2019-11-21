Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 20 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...HIGH WINDS MAY MOVE LOOSE DEBRIS, DAMAGE PROPERTY AND CAUSE POWER OUTAGES. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND LIGHTWEIGHT TRAILERS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY DURING THE DAY SUNDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&