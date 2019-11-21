GREAT FALLS- A $441,357 Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) grant was awarded to the University of Providence for a distance learning system.
The DLT program is to help rural communities connect to each other and the world to overcome the effects of living remotely and in low population density areas.
The University of Providence campus in Lewistown will install the distance learning system to deliver advanced classes and educate nurses and nursing students in rural Montana according to a release from the University of Providence.
The system will be used in Lewistown and provide state-of-the-art distance video and learning technologies for the school’s clinical education, distance learning access, and science, technology, engineering and math support capability.
“This award will have a wide-spread impact on rural Montana, improving the education received by our students,” Said Montana State Director for USDA Rural Development, Charles Robison. “...When rural Montana thrives, all of Montana thrives.”
The Salish Kootenai College on the Flathead Reservation and eight rural Montana high schools will be served by the University of Providence as a hub for distance learning as well.
According to the University of Providence, six Montana counties and an estimated 854 high school students along with 20 Tribal College students will be reached by the project.
For more information on Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants, you can visit the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development website here.