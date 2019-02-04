University of Providence Lacrosse Team officially cut

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OCCURRING. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 40 BELOW ZERO OCCURRING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FOR SPECIFIC ROAD AND TRAVEL CONDITIONS IN MONTANA, DIAL 5 1 1. &&