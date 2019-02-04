University of Providence Lacrosse Team officially cut

GREAT FALLS- The University of Providence has confirmed today that its lacrosse program is officially cut after less than 10 years in existence.
This all began after some parents reached out to us and asked what the deal was. Here’s what we’ve learned.
We asked some important questions for this family. Dave Gant, UP's Athletic Director, says after a university-wide assessment including athletics and academics was released, UP found they weren't able to afford their lacrosse program and continue to grow it.
After just a few years of existence, the team had the choice to play for one last season but has opted not to. Questions still on the table, will these players be able to keep their scholarships at UP?
"We will keep them on the scholarship they're currently on and work with them however we need to, to make that happen. If they want to transfer right away, we'll be a catalyst to make that happen as well," said Gant.
Another question people are asking to be answered is will their son be eligible to play at another school?
"I've been around athletics long enough to know you have a finite number of years to in which you can compete and we want to make sure we're going to help with that process," said Gant.
Amber and Lawrence Alcaraz the parents of a UP freshman lacrosse player, tell me this decision has blindsided them and left them angry, confused, and frustrated.
"In March of 2018, there was a letter sent out to parents and students saying we're really excited, we're going to grow this program. The University of Providence has rebranded. We're committed to growing the athletic programs. We have buildings were going to build for lacrosse, wrestling, for all of our athletic programs," said the Alcaraz family.
So what changed? Gant says the decision came from the finance office, located in Washington.
"We do not have a current CFO on campus; we're in the middle of hiring that position. But it all comes from an assessment that's system-wide. So was the University of Providence part of Providence St. Joseph Health. That system has asked to be net neutral. In other words, have enough revenue to pay all of our bills by the end of the next fiscal cycle,” said Gant.
As for the possibility of a forum happening in regards to bringing lacrosse back, Gant says it most likely won't change the university's mind.