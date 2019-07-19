GREAT FALLS – The University of Providence in the Electric City announced a temporary campus closure in the middle of August to prepare for its new center this Fall.
The campus will be closed from Aug. 9 to 11, according to a post on the university’s official Facebook page. The school’s tech and IT resources will go offline during that time, but its Office365 Suite will still be available off-campus.
The closure will allow UP’s Information Services Department to move the school’s data center in preparation for the grand opening of the new University Center later this year. The move would be another step in building out “a world-class network,” for students, faculty and staff, according to UP.
The University Center will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Sept. 23.
Have any questions or want more information, you can reach out to the UP Service Desk at (406) 791-5326 or at servicedesk@uprovidence.edu.