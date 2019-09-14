GREAT FALLS- United Way announced its annual fundraising campaign will kick off on September 17 at 5 P.M. at the Enbar cocktail lounge in Great Falls.
United Way runs a fundraising campaign every year to provide grants for many local nonprofits and this year they will announce their 2019 fundraising goal at the lounge this Tuesday.
The Pacesetters Campaign is featuring 30 businesses for their dedication to United Way and recognizes the campaign’s volunteers.
The campaign ends in October and United Way says it usually accounts for more than half of their overall campaign and last year they raised $1.1 million.
According to United Way of Cascade, last year’s campaign helped 27,488 people in the community through grants to 34 local nonprofits.
Donations for this year are being accepted directly to United Way at PO Box 1343, Great Falls, Montana 59403, by dropping them off at the office at 417 Central Avenue, Suite 402, or through their website here.