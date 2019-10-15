GREAT FALLS— The Fox Farm Road closure is being extended through 7:00 am October 17.
The City of Great Falls sent a release saying unforeseen issues during pipe installation for the Crossing The Upper Missouri River project at Meadowlark Park will extend the closure on Fox Farm Road until 7:00 am October 17.
The release did not say what the issue was.
Fox Farm Road will be closed between Juniper Drive and Park Garden Road and access for residents will be maintained.
For more information, you can contact Randy Foster with the HDD Company at 970-889-1239, Dustin Nett with TD&H Engineering at 406-761-3010, or Rick Johnson with the City of Great Falls at 406-771-1258.