CONRAD- Steve Daines has filed for re-election as Montana’s U.S. Senator.
A release from Steve Daines’ office says he filed for re-election from his phone inside the Home Café in Conrad.
“It has been an honor to serve as Montana’s U.S. Senator and I look forward to continuing to be your voice to always put Montana First and protect our way of life. As a fifth-generation Montanan, I’ll always be there to protect our values and work with President Trump to deliver more jobs and less government for all Montanans,” Senator Daines said in the release.
After filing, President Trump tweeted saying Daines is a close friend of his, adding that he has his endorsement.
“I’m really glad to be here in Conrad,” Daines said. “It’s a special day and I’m glad to file right here really where our Montana family began.”