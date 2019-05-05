tyson

According to the USDA, Tyson is expanding its recall of roughly 12 million pounds of  frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips after discovering they might be contain metal.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Tyson issued a recall in March for 69,000 pounds of chicken strips.

The current re-call is issued for products produced between October 1-March 8th, and have a "BEST BY" dates through October 1, 2019- March 7, 2020.

Customers are asked to either throw away or return the product ASAP.

