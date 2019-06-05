BROWNING - With three days away from the two year anniversary of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner disappearing from Browning, Mont., the family’s agonizing search for her continues.
It’s why the Lorings are speaking out, and sharing why Ashley’s case is making history in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Movement.
Ashley's story begins at the Blackfeet Reservation where she grew up.
She was last seen at her grandma's house before she went missing. It's a place she used to hang out all the time. And two years later, the Loring family is still waiting for her to walk through those doors.
"She just kind of wasn't herself that day,” said Loxie Loring, Ashley’s grandma.
Ashley would visit with her grandma all the time, but on that particular day in June, she was in and out of the house.
"I think maybe she was pouting or something. I was in the kitchen doing dishes and she just snuck right by me and went out of the door,” said Loxie.
That’s when things took a turn for the worse.
“That’s the last time I seen her,” said Loxie.
It wasn’t long before a search for her was underway. A grueling 24 months. Search after search. Countless missing people’s posters around town, and yet, she’s nowhere to be found.
"People said they'd see her around, but I never did see her,” said Loxie.
"It's two years now, it really shouldn't take this long to find somebody with all the resources involved, all of our law enforcement agencies,” said Justin Loring, Ashley’s uncle.
With no real answers, the Lorings started using Ashley’s disappearance to help move this epidemic to the forefront of Montana.
“Ashley's one of the first to keep it out there and make a big movement about it,” said Justin. "We want to keep the awareness out there about all the stuff that's going on. Stuff that most people don't see about missing and murdered Indigenous people."
The Lorings tell KFBB the MMIP Movement is about bringing justice for not only cases of women and children, but also men.
“It's sad it had to take her to do this, it shouldn't, but it has to be her to do this. I’m glad, I’m happy,” said Justin.
"This needs to come to an end. It needs to be a bigger issue. We need justice. Especially both men and women,” said Jenna Loring, Ashley's aunt.
Right now, the family says their faith in God is helping them get through this painful journey.
"It plays a big role. You got to keep your faith. You have to keep praying that we get her home, we get answers and we get justice,” said Jenna.
Browning, Mont. is just one of the places where family members are still looking for their loved ones. But until they're found, those family members won't give up.
The Urban Indian Health Institute estimates there are more than 500 active cases of missing or murdered Native Women—but they even say that number is probably low due to reporting issues.
In honor of Ashley’s two-year disappearance, the Lorings are asking people to come out for her walk on June 8th, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Browning.