CASCADE COUNTY- A two-vehicle crash had a portion of Highway 89 closed for several hours this morning.
The incident was called in at 8:45 Friday morning.
Trooper Danny L Sons tells us frost on the road was believed to be a factor in the accident.
A Jeep Wrangler was headed southbound and a Hyundai Accent was headed northbound when the Hyundai lost control while driving over a patch of black ice and crossed over into the southbound lane, hitting the Wrangler.
The occupants of the Hyundai, named as Angela Bonney, 30, of Great Falls and her 7-year-old daughter, Parker Ramirez by Undersheriff Corey Reeves, are deceased, Trooper Sons saying both were wearing their seatbelts and that the 7-year-old was in a booster seat in the back of the car.
The driver of the Wrangler was transported to Benefis Hospital in Great Falls and a dog in the Wrangler was transported to Indian Hammer Clinic.
The conditions of the driver of the Wrangler and the dog are currently unknown.
It is unknown if speed was a factor.
UPDATE: (1:10 PM) Montana Highway Patrol has confirmed 2 people are dead after a morning crash on Highway 89
UPDATE: (9:20 AM) Mercy Flight has been called out to the accident just south of Fairfield.
The road is block in both directions and traffic is being turned around at the State Shop and above the accident. You're asked to use caution in this area.
CASCADE COUNTY - An injury accident has been reported at MM 13 on Highway 89 this morning. The call came in at 8:35 am and sent out East Valley and Sun River Volunteer Fire Departments.
It is being described as a 2 vehicle accident with the possibility of several injuries near the Fairfield turn off.
Montana Highway Patrol in is headed on scene. You're asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
This is a developing story and we'll update you as we learn more.