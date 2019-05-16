Two vehicle crash in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS- According to the Fairfield Fire Department, three people are injured after a two-vehicle crash occurred along 1st Rd. S. and Ln. 7, in Cascade County at 8:00 a.m. this morning, May 16th.
The Fairfield Fire Department says four people were involved in the crash, and there were no life-threatening injuries. Authorities say they’re unsure of what caused this crash and can’t confirm if drugs or alcohol were involved. However, authorities did say everyone was wearing a seat belt. Neither the ages nor names have been released of those involved with the crash. Once more information becomes available, we’ll have those details for you.