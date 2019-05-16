KALISPELL - Two 18-year-old women from Great Falls are dead after a crash on Highway 2 near West Glacier, Wednesday.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) said the two teens and a one-year-old child were in a Chevy Spark travelling eastbound on Highway 2 when the car crossed the center line, hit a guardrail and lost a tire.
The car then reportedly swerved back into traffic. A Ford Transit traveling westbound tried to avoid the car, but crashed into the Chevy nearly head-on.
Both 18-year-old women in the Chevy were killed as a result of the crash. The one-year-old child did not have any serious injuries. The driver of the Ford was also uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation.