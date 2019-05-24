This past week one thing has been on the minds of two girls at Lincoln elementary.
“There are so many people out there who have something that they struggle with it could be mentally or physically and really they need to acknowledged and that’s why I think it’s great to take a step up in your school and help someone who might need that support,”
“Jacy Kloiber she is a second grader here and she struggles with S.M.A.,” said sixth grader Vail Vanvaost
S.M.A. otherwise known as Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a condition that weakens the muscles of the person affected.
Vail is a close friend to Jacy and with her friend Shelby’s help they banded together to create the Jacy's Friends Fundraiser.
“This is just all in honor for her and to support people who all have the same condition and we sell bracelets at our school um, for children who are just like her so hospitals can have the equipment they need.,” said Shelby Cotnoir.
On top of the money raised by Shelby and Vail the Montana school of administrators donated a grant worth one thousand dollars to give to Jacy in a check signed to her.
“I can’t believe that those two little girls just did all of this, like that’s amazing, they asked me for some data on the disease and i gave it to them but they knew most of it already they had already done their research i thought that was pretty amazing of them. Especially for being just little girls they are little girls and they've done something amazing,” said Melissa Kloiber Jacy’s mother.
Wristbands are still being sold at the school as the girls continue to raise money for Jacy’s friends.
Part of the money raised by the wrist band sales will go to the Jadon's foundation, to help promote education and awareness on S.M.A.