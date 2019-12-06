There are roughly 4-thousand airman stationed at Malmstrom air force base and even more men and women affiliated with the military across the state.
So when an active shooter situation happens on any military installation you can almost guarantee someone in Montana has a connection there.
It wasn't that long ago Malmstrom had a bit of a scare with what was first thought to be an active shooter situation. But it turned out to be an exercise gone wrong.
Luckily no one was hurt.
Today though, in separate parts of the country several people are reeling after 2 gunman opened fire.
Tonight we know 7 people are dead including both the gunmen.
“This strikes home particularly hard for me as a retired military member. Walking through the crime scene was like being on the set of a movie." Said Sheriff David Morgan Escambia County:
"It almost leaves you in awe because these security forces sailors are actually there to protect you and to protect the welfare of the Pearl Harbor shipyard and the boats so that nothing goes unsecured. To see that this type of thing happens, leaves you in mixed emotions." Said Alex Soulliere, Pearl Harbor Witness
While the situations in both Florida and Hawaii are still very raw for everyone there, folks at Pearl Harbor are dealing with this on the eve of the 78th anniversary of the bombing.
We'll be following these stories as they develop.