The Great Falls Police Department is asking for your help after a man and woman were caught on camera stealing a visitor's backpack full of important documents, including passports.
According to a Facebook post by GFPD, a tour bus full of international visitors stopped in Great Falls and went into a store, where they were asked to leave their bags at the entrance.
That's when the two suspects allegedly stole a shopping bag and a black backpack.
If you have any idea who these people are or recognize the vehicles, you're asked to contact GFPD either through Facebook or by giving them a call at 727-7688.