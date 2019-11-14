GREAT FALLS- Two people who admitted to meth trafficking in 2006 and 2007 and fled for more than 10 years were sentenced Wednesday.
According to the Department of Justice, court records filed in the case show the prosecution said that in 2006 and 2007 Jamie Alan Cordell and his wife, Tania Longtin, were involved in meth distribution in Great Falls.
A release from the DOJ says Cordell made at least six trips and Longtin made one trip to pick up meth from California, Cordell receiving at least six pounds of meth from a supplier.
Cordell and Longtin plead guilty in June to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and failure to appear after pre-trial release.
According to the DOJ release, the couple made an initial appearance on an indictment before a magistrate judge in Jackson, Wyoming. Cordell and Longtin were released on bonds on July 3, 2007 after a detention hearing and ordered to appear in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on August 14, 2007.
The couple did not show up to the US District Court in Great Falls in August of 2007, the two remaining fugitives until they were arrested in Oklahoma in January of 2019.
Jamie Alan Cordell was sentenced to 36 months in prison followed by 400 hours of community service.
Tania Longtin was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release and 200 hours of community service.