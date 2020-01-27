Two Great Falls residents are charged with aggravated animal cruelty in a case stemming back to last summer involving malnourished and dehydrated horses on thier property.
According to court documents, LaDonna Shea Loney and Colt Loney knowingly inflicted cruelty to animals on their property by failing to provide her 10 horses with enough food and water to survive.
Cascade County Sheriff's Deputies were called to Chandelle Lane last July for reports of malnourished horses. Court documents note a neighbor had initially reported the horses were running around on their property just down the street. A Livestock Inspector noticed the thin horses and also found empty water troughs. According to court documents, there was no sign of feed near where the horses were being kept.
If convicted, LaDonna Loney could spend 2 years behind bars or be fined $2,500.