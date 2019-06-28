GREAT FALLS – Officials with law enforcement made a couple of arrests in the past few days after agencies came together for the yearly compliance operation on registered sex offenders in Cascade County.
So far, the groups have arrested two people who reportedly did not follow their court-mandated restrictions, according to a release from the Great Falls Police Department. They’re working with the Cascade County Attorney’s Office on the next steps for two others who have similar violations.
Additionally, officers say they are in the process of checking up on 11 other offenders, who they believe are following their court orders.
In total, 169 of the 184 registered sex offenders were complying with their orders, according to GFPD.
Law enforcement agencies that took part in the operation include:
- GFPD
- Cascade County Sheriff’s Office
- United States Marshals Service - District of Montana,
- Montana Department of Corrections - Adult Probation and Parole
- Montana Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigations
- District of Montana – United States Probation and Parole
The annual operation is meant to compliment the Sexual and Violent Offender monitoring programs that take place year-round with GFPD and CCSO, according to the release, with additional funding from the United States Marshals Service.