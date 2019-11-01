HAVRE- Two people were arrested in Havre for entering the United States from Canada by evading a port of entry.
A release from the Department of Homeland Security says the two people, a man and a woman who are citizens of Mexico, were arrested on or about October 27 in Havre for unlawfully entering the country on foot from Canada.
The two were processed for violating federal immigration laws and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“I am proud of the time and diligence our agents take on a daily basis to follow up on leads and develop good working relations in our communities,” said Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin. “Border Patrol agents maintain the utmost vigilance to ensure the continued safety of the American public from any potential threats.”