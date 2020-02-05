Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 8 TO 20 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN COUNTIES ABOVE 5500 FEET. * WHEN...FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...GREAT FALLS AND LOWER ELEVATION HIGHWAYS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THIS WINTER STORM WARNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&