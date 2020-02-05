GREAT FALLS- Two Mexican citizens involved in the November 17 arrests of 19 Mexican citizens have pleaded guilty on Tuesday to illegally transporting aliens.
Alberto Guillen-Gordillo, and Samuel Velasco-Tovar, both pleaded guilty to transportation of illegal aliens on February 4, 2020.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, the prosecution said in court records that on November 17 Border Patrol agents conducted traffic stops on two cars south of the U.S.-Canada border in Glacier County.
An agent found nine people and the driver in the first car, all of them admitted to being in the U.S. illegally according to the release.
When the second car was stopped, all the occupants ran into a nearby field, agents finding eight people within a couple of minutes. All of the occupants admitted to being in the U.S. illegally.
While at the Sweetgrass Border Patrol Station for processing, Vasco-Torvar was identified by four of the individuals as a foot guide who helped them cross into the U.S.
After the arrests, a Border Patrol agent and the Glacier County Sheriff’s deputy went to a Cut Bank hotel where the subjects were staying to determine if there were any remaining people in one of the rooms in violation of trafficking laws.
Guillen-Gordillo answered the door and was taken into custody, the release saying he later admitted to being in the U.S. illegally.
Vasco-Torvar and Guillen-Gordillo face a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.