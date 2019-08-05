UPDATE: (10:20PM) Roosevelt County Undersheriff John Summers has confirmed two men are dead after their plane crashed north of Wolf Point Monday.
Several agencies responded to the scene, and investigators are waiting for Federal Aviation officials to take over.
KFBB has received reports of a plane crash in Roosevelt County.
According to KLTZ Radio, the crash happened in the northwest corner of the county.
Details are limited, and it is unclear at this time if anyone has been injured. We will continue to update you with more information as it comes in.