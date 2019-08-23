GREAT FALLS - Two men will be spending a combined 15 years behind bars after being sentenced for several crimes.
They include burglary for Ryan Morris and possession of illegal drugs for Trevor Nelson.
Their sentencing included a heavy list of parole requirements focused on showing respect for veterans.
This came from both men falsely claiming to be involved with the military when they weren't.
District court judge Greg Pinski said both men tried to enroll in the veteran treatment court without any prior military service.
Both men will have to serve 441 hours of community service each, one hour for every Montana veteran who has fallen since the Korean War.
On top of several other requirements issued by district court judge Greg Pinski just for the men to get parole.