Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 70 MPH, ARE OCCURRING. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN, EASTERN PONDERA, TOOLE, LIBERTY, CASCADE, CHOUTEAU, AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS MAY CAUSE DAMAGE AND BLOW AWAY UNSECURED OUTDOOR OBJECTS. TRAVEL WILL BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND THOSE PULLING TRAILERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION IF YOUR ARE DRIVING. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. && MOLDAN