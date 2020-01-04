Two Great Falls women were arrested by the Lemhi County Drug Task Force in Idaho after officials determined they were on a drug run to Nevada.
A release from the Salmon Police Department, Sandrina Lynn Walker, 41, and Ladonna Loney, 54, were on Highway-28 when their car broke down in Idaho.
The release says officials determined that the two were on a drug run to Nevada during a stolen credit card investigation.
During the investigation, the unit also recovered $3,800 of drug money.
Sandrina Lynn Walker was arrested for grand theft possession of a stolen credit card.
Ladonna Loney was arrested for possession of a stolen gun from the Great Falls area, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamines.