GREAT FALLS- On January 17, 2020, a Department of Family Services worker contacted a detective regarding reported drug use in a household.
Court documents say Andrea Lopez and Damien McCurdy were accused of using meth around their children.
Lopez and McCurdy agreed to provide a urine sample that tested negative for methamphetamine. Court documents say that due to the report, the DFS worker also requested a hair sample.
When the samples were taken from Lopez, McCurdy and their five children, both adults tested positive for meth as well as three of their children, one three-year-old and two two-year-olds.
During an interview, Lopez admitted to using meth twice, smoking it at a house party around the middle of November and again while driving around in a car with friends.
Lopez said both times she came home the next morning and had contact with the three children but that she never used meth around them. Lopez was also wearing the same clothes she was wearing when she smoked meth.
McCurdy admitted to snorting meth about ten times in the last three months according to court documents. He also stated that he was staying at a trailer on the east end of town and that he would snort meth while at the trailer.
McCurdy said the children were at the trailer but were only outside. He also said he never used meth around the children, however, he admitted that he did come in contact with the kids while wearing the same clothes he was wearing when he ingested the meth.
Both Lopez and McCurdy said they were unaware that meth residue could be transmitted on clothing.
Both Lopez and McCurdy scored a level 1 on the Montana Pretrial Safety Assessment court documents say.
Andrea Marie Lopez has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Damien Michael McCurdy has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.