GREAT FALLS- A crash on 10th Avenue South was reported around 1:00 pm today.
The two-vehicle crash is near the Walmart on 10th Avenue south and Great Falls Police Department and Great Falls Fire Rescue are blocking one of the eastbound lanes.
Crews are currently investigating the cause of the crash and two people have been with non-life-threatening injuries and they will not need to be hospitalized.
If you are headed that way you are advised to give first responders room to work and clear the scene.
We will keep you updated as we learn more.