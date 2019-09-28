Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 7 TO 15 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND 15 TO 30 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN AND CASCADE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...EXTREME IMPACTS ARE POSSIBLE. WIDESPREAD TREE DAMAGE IS POSSIBLE DUE TO THE HEAVY, WET SNOW FALLING ONTO TREES WITH FOLIAGE. DOWNED POWER LINES ARE ALSO POSSIBLE, RESULTING IN WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES. AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS; OUTDOOR RECREATIONAL INTERESTS, INCLUDING CAMPING AND HUNTING ACTIVITIES; AND TRAVEL WILL ALSO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW ARE EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&