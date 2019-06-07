GREAT FALLS - Back in May, Basecamp was put together as a huge networking event for businesses in Great Falls to share with you what they have to offer. Now, thanks to that event, two local businesses are combining efforts to help celebrate the last day of school.
Attitudes Video Games is joining Wheels of Thunder to bring a little virtual reality to the skating rink.
The rink's Last Day of School Party features many different types of VR equipment for you to try out. Janine Hieb, the rink's owner, says the two businesses never would've worked together if they hadn't met at the Basecamp event three weeks ago.
"[We’re] super excited to have them, I think it's a great addition to the Great Falls' community,” said Hieb. “To have virtual reality, and doing the different things with kids doing that stuff. And to bring it into the ring? What a great opportunity."
The VR equipment and games will be available until 10:00 PM, but if you're in the mood afterwards for some friendly competition, the rink is hosting a few rounds of Nerf Wars off skates later in the evening.
Ticket prices for the event are available on the Wheels of Thunder official website.