After a federal law on gambling changed last year, states now have the authority to legalize and regulate sports gambling.
Montana is just one of nearly 40 states tasked with that problem during this legislative session. Two separate bills address sports gambling in Montana.
On Wednesday, the Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee heard testimony on the bills.
The bills suggest regulating betting and gambling through the state horse racing board and the Montana lottery.
One bill would regulate fantasy sports under gambling laws for Montana.
However, it is up to the fantasy sport leagues to regulate laws, prices, and fees involved with fantasy sports gambling.