Two arrested in Missoula County after high speed chase

Two people were arrested yesterday after a high speed chase in Missoula County near West Riverside.
According to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office a sheriff deputy attempted to make a traffic stop and the vehicle kept going on highway 200.
The vehicle was spiked near mile marker one on highway 83 where it came to a stop.
5 people were in the vehicle but only the driver and one passenger were arrested.
Speeds reached more than 95 miles an hour and some vehicles were damaged in the chase.
Charges are still pending and this is an active investigation.
We will update you with more details as they become available.