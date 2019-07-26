HILL COUNTY - 29 year old Thompson St. Pierre and 24 year old Sabrina Potter are in custody after leading officers in a car chase through the rocky boy reservation.
According to Hill County Undersheriff Stan Martin, authorities found St. Pierre was wanted on a federal warrant during a traffic stop by Rocky Boy Police at 4:39 p-m.
The chase led authorities through the Rocky Boy Reservation into Hill County
where St. Pierre hid in an area with lots of trees, pulling out a hand gun causing a standoff between him and the officers.
St. Pierre was arrested by hill county after attempting to flee the standoff and potter was arrested by Rocky Boy Police.