Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service

Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service

HILL COUNTY - 29 year old Thompson St. Pierre and 24 year old Sabrina Potter are in custody after leading officers in a car chase through the rocky boy reservation.

According to Hill County Undersheriff Stan Martin, authorities found St. Pierre was wanted on a federal warrant during a traffic stop by Rocky Boy Police at 4:39 p-m.

The chase led authorities through the Rocky Boy Reservation into Hill County

where St. Pierre hid in an area with lots of trees, pulling out a hand gun causing a standoff between him and the officers.

St. Pierre was arrested by hill county after attempting to flee the standoff and potter was arrested by Rocky Boy Police.

Tags

Locations

News For You