If you come across one of these flooded paths the national weather service is asking drivers to stop, turn around and find a safer path.
If no route is available head back the way you came or turn onto a different road that can permit safe travels for you, your passengers, and your vehicle.
“Your vehicle could stall out in the middle and you don’t want the water to start coming in the doors and start coming in the window seals and filling up your car full of water it’s just not safe. If you see the road is flooded the simplest thing to do is turn around and find an alternate route,” said Lead Meteorologist Jim Burdas.
If you come across a flooded dirt road the risks do increase, as the depth of the water may be disguised and you could sink your vehicle by going through it.
This can also lead to being swept away in your vehicle or worse depending on the situation.