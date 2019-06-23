GREAT FALLS - Tuesday afternoon will hold the next city meeting where one of the main subjects of discussion will be on transportation.
One item on the agenda includes looking at a proposal on approving the long transportation plan.
The plan needs updating to stay within federal or state procedures.
In order to meet regulation, an amendment is being proposed to shift project priority to add a transit related performance measure.
The transportation improvement program, or tip, is a five year staged plan for improving transportation projects for the metropolitan area of great falls.
For a full list of the meeting’s agenda you can click here for the official link.