GREAT FALLS- After the signing of the National Defense Authorization act for 2020 the Little Shell Tribe is now federally recognized after more than 100 years.
On December 27, President Donald Trump posted a Tweet saying that he recently signed three bills to support tribal sovereignty and native culture, one of those bills federally recognizing the Little Shell Tribe.
....and native culture – S.216/Spokane Tribe, S.256/Native Languages and NDAA Sec. 2870 officially recognizing Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians. My great honor to do so!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019
In a release, Little Shell Chairman Gerald Gray said in a release that their fight is over, and the Little Shell Tribe can now focus on building a strong and sovereign Nation.
John Tester, Steve Daines and Greg Gianforte all said in a release that they were all honored to work towards the Little Shell Tribe’s recognition as well.