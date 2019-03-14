GREAT FALLS – A truck driver was arrested near Black Eagle Wednesday for allegedly speeding while under the influence.
Kevin Lee Larkin allegedly drove at 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone before a trooper pulled him over near the Black Eagle Country Club bar, according to court documents.
Larkin had admitted to drinking alcohol before driving and reportedly showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests. A breathalyzer test revealed that he had 0.249 percent in blood alcohol content.
Additionally, Larkin has submitted a blood sample, though results are currently pending, according to court documents.
The truck driver reportedly has six prior lifetime DUI convictions dating from 1990 to 2009, with at least two being charged as previous felony DUI’s.
If convicted, Larkin could face time in a correctional facility and prison time with no chance of parole, and fines that range anywhere between $5,000 to $10,000.
Larkin’s bond is set at $5,000.