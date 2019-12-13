GREAT FALLS - The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls is giving back to the community this holiday season with their Trim the Tree event kicking off tomorrow morning.
During the event the center will open their doors free of charge to the public, giving families the opportunity to experience the history of Lewis and Clark and enjoy a warm cup of cocoa.
The event will also include some exclusive prizes for fourth graders in attendance at the event.
“Any fourth grader that participates in this program would earn the privilege of being able to get a fourth-grade national park to pass every kid in the park if an adult was to go purchase one of these, these are eighty dollars but any fourth-graders who participate in this will get one for free,” said Duane Buchi the Education Coordinator for the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.
Families will also get a chance to win a free Christmas tree pass...to cut down your very own Christmas tree in the local national parks.
The event will kick off tomorrow morning at 9 am and will run until 1 pm and again admittance into the center will be free for anyone during the event.