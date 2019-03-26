The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday to federally recognize the Little Shell Tribe.
Bill H.R. 297, led by Congressman Greg Gianforte, would restore federal recognition of the tribe and allows them to purchase 200 acres of land to serve as its reservation. Additionally, the bill would also make the tribe eligible for federal resources for health, education and economic development.
The bill now makes its way to the Senate.
In a statement, Senator Steve Daines says he’s “pleased to see,” progress for the Little Shell and will continue pushing for it to pass in the U.S. Senate.
“Little Shell is an important part of our state’s heritage, and I will keep fighting in the U.S. Senate to ensure they finally receive this long overdue recognition,” said Daines.
Daines had introduced similar bills in the 113th and 115th Congress to federally recognize the Little Shell Tribe, and pushed to move the bill out of Committee in February 2017.
The tribe itself has petitioned in the past for a formal reservation and the ability to organize in the 1930s and 40s, but Tribal Chairman Gerald Gray says recognition efforts date back to 1852.
“We’re very grateful to Congressman Gianforte for his steadfast efforts on this, he’s worked really hard. This is the second time that [the bill has] ever come out of the House on the suspension of rules caliber,” said Gray. “It just goes to show that we don’t have any opposition to this bill, our bill, to be federally recognized as a tribe.”
To become federally recognized, tribes must fulfill seven “mandatory” requirements, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Congressional and Legislative Affairs. These include:
- Identification as an American Indian entity since 1900.
- Having a large portion of the group make up “a distinct community” that’s existed since historical times to present day.
- Maintaining political influence over tribe members as an autonomous entity.
- Providing a copy of the tribe's most recent governing document, including criteria for membership.
- Having memberships consist of people who descend from historical Indian tribes that function as a single autonomous political entity.
- Members must consist of those who are not members of any acknowledged North American Indian Tribe.
- The petitioning tribe and its members are not subject of laws that prevent recognition.