Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5000 FEET. ACCUMULATION 2 TO 4 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS WITH 4 TO 14 INCHES AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5000 FEET IN MADISON AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MDT FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... SNOWMELT IN... CHOUTEAU COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 800 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES TO CAUSE IMPACTS ACROSS CASCADE AND CHOUTEAU COUNTIES. * SEVERAL ROADS HAVE WATER FLOWING OVER THEM, A FEW ROADS REMAIN CLOSED, AND MANY FIELDS HAVE STANDING WATER. * WATER THAT HAS COVERED ROADWAYS COULD CAUSE VEHICLES TO GET STUCK DURING THE DAY ON UNPAVED ROADS, WHILE FREEZING TEMPERATURES AT NIGHT WILL CAUSE ICY AND SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&