GREAT FALLS – After seven confirmed cases of the corona virus in the U.S., health officials have declared a public health emergency nationwide Friday, just a day after the World Health Organization announced a global emergency because of the illness.
As Delta, American and United Airlines suspend all flights to China, KFBB decided to ask the Great Falls International Airport how staff are preparing for any potential pandemics.
As of Friday, the airport is waiting on word from official health and flight departments before making a move, but they do have emergency plans in place for most any situation.
While GFIA Director John Faulkner couldn't talk about the plans in detail out of security and privacy concerns, he said in-flight medical emergencies like chest pains may trigger the plan. In theory, if a passenger shows potential corona virus symptoms, the airport would work with local health authorities to quarantine them, according to Faulkner.
The chance of cases happening in Great Falls is significantly lower than most major hubs like Seattle, but Faulkner said you can't go wrong with a little preparation.
"Bring some chlorox wipes and you know wipe down the tray table. You know if you're going to be travelling on a flight that has entertainment screens, it's a good idea if you're touching the buttons, go ahead and wipe that down,” said the airport director. “Bring some hand sanitizer so you can sanitize your hands on the flight."
Faulkner also recommends paying attention to health alerts as you make your travel plans, especially if you want to fly overseas. Corona virus cases have already been confirmed worldwide in the U.S., Canada, China, Southeast Asia and Australia.
If you're just feeling sick for whatever reason, Faulkner said the best thing you can do stay home and reschedule your flight if possible.