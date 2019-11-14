GREAT FALLS- An urn containing the ashes of a travelers father-in-law that was stolen has been returned.
Great Falls Police Department posted that an officer was sent to retrieve the urn that was located outside of an apartment complex in the heart of Great Falls.
A traveler reported to Great Falls Police that they were staying overnight in Great Falls when their car was broken into, the thief taking several items, including an urn.
The urn has been returned to its owner who GFPD says was overcome with relief.