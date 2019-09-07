LEWISTOWN- Trapping in Montana is one of the oldest professions in the state, and no one knows that better than the people at the trapping convention in Lewistown, Montana.
For some, trapping is a hobby, while for others it can be a way of life, but what some people don’t realize is that trappers can be a part of the wilderness and help it thrive.
Trappers can be used to stop invasive species to protect lands and endangered animals.
One thing was made certain today is that these people are more than just fellow trappers.
“Trapping is a very important wildlife management tool. It’s very underappreciated actually, we can reduce wildlife and human conflict,” Said Matt Lumley, Vice President of West Montana Trappers.
The convention included multiple vendors offering different products from types of traps to honey.
The event also included a trap setting contest to see who could be the fastest trap setter in their age group.