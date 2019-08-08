GREAT FALLS – Rescue crews responded to a vehicle collision Thursday afternoon just north of the Electric City.
Two cars had crashed into each other at the intersection by 25th Ave NE and 15th St NE by Pit Stop, Raceway Café & Black Eagle Brewery. Authorities could not comment on potential injuries as of the writing of this article.
Cascade County Sheriff deputies and the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department were on scene, talking with the people involved and guiding drivers travelling through the area.
As a result of the crash, traffic has slowed down at the intersection. You’re encouraged to plan ahead if you’re driving in or near the area.