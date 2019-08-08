GREAT FALLS – As bridge renovations reach the halfway point, drivers travelling to and from the Electric City can expect a merging pattern change for traffic near Marketplace early next week.
Crews will reduce traffic to a single-lane in both directions on the inside roads, specifically the left lane heading eastbound and westbound, according to a release from the Montana Department of Transportation. In other words, you’ll have to drive on the newly finished lanes until construction work ends sometime in mid-to-late September.
The temporary change allows crewmembers to start working on the outside lanes for east or westbound travel. It’s all part of a preventative construction project meant to extend the life of the bridge while preventing additional construction in the foreseeable future.
“The project is progressing well despite eventful weather this summer,” said Great Falls District Construction Engineer Rich Hibl. “Our crews have been working hard to keep on schedule.
While there’s no concrete date for the traffic change, officials with MDT said it could start anywhere between Monday Aug. 12 to the 14.
The state department asks drivers to be cautious especially when merging out of the Marketplace shopping center into the construction area, since vehicles coming out of Interstate-15 will have the right of way. Aside from that, the project will not affect access to the shopping center or businesses nearby.
However, travelers should still plan their trips ahead of time, as traffic delays and congestion is possible during busy times of the day.
“We appreciate the cooperation of commuters and are thankful for their patience throughout the duration of this project,” said Hibl.