GREAT FALLS- Police are re-routing traffic at the 1st Avenue North Bridge. We'll update you as we learn more.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Police re-routing traffic at 1st Avenue North Bridge.
Blake Simonson
KFBB Producer
Get email notifications on Blake Simonson daily!
Whenever Blake Simonson posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL NOON MDT SUNDAY. * MINOR FLOODING DUE TO AN ICE JAM CONTINUES TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY SOUTH OF THE CITY OF CASCADE ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER. AS A RESULT, SHEEP CREEK ROAD REMAINS CLOSED IN THIS AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&
Most Popular
Articles
- National weather experts say Montana just endured "life-threatening" historic cold snap
- Spokane shelter says physically abused dog was turned in with knife in crate
- Flathead Lake freezes over
- Missing Montana 5-year-old found safe in Pennsylvania
- Mumford & Sons, Portugal The Man playing Missoula in August
- Trooper involved in early morning shooting being transferred to Salt Lake City
- Second roof collapses at MSU campus
- Flights to Denver from Montana canceled due to bomb cyclone
- Great Falls man wins top prize from state lottery
- Judge heads back to work and gives Duchess a new name
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.