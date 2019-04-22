Authorities are investigating a murder in Kevin, Montana that led to a hostage situation.
It began when authorities responded to a possible shooting, and found the body of a man inside a Kevin home. While inside the home, officers learned the suspect had taken a woman to his residence, holding her hostage. Deputies blocked off the area, and negotiated with the suspect.
"On the loud speaker you could here them saying, 'Richard come out with your hands up, out of the front door. we have a warrant for your arrest. We cannot guarantee your safety'," one neighbor said.
The woman was eventually released, followed by shots fired. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and authorities, and the suspect was killed.
Authorities do not believe the public is in danger. The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation will be conducting a further investigation.