Top medical innovations for 2020

According to Cleveland Clinic's annual ranking of top medical innovations, new heart medicines take three of the top ten spots.
"Many patients who have heart failure have a normal pumping function of the heart but still it has elevated pressure inside the heart so you feel short of breath. Several new medications will help the heart relax better,” said Dr. Samir Kapadia, Cleveland Clinic.
"Bempedoic acid is a new medication that has the same advantages of statins but does not cause muscle-related problems," said Dr. Samir Kapadia, Cleveland Clinic.
Medication to treat a rare form of heart failure, called cardiac amyloidosis, makes the list as well.
"This medication, for the first time, will prevent progression of the disease, so people can live longer without heart failure," said Dr. Samir Kapadia, Cleveland Clinic.
Also included – ovarian cancer treatments, called parp inhibitors, designed to help prevent or delay cancer from returning.
and a device that sends electrical signals to the spinal cord to ease chronic back pain.
"This adjusts to how often your nerves are firing. so, it modulates your pain by adjusting to you,” said Dr. Michael Rolzen, Cleveland Clinic.
A new way to speed up orthopedic injury healing, called biologics, cuts as well.
As does an antibiotic envelope to prevent pacemaker infections.
the list also highlights a pill being studied for children with severe peanut allergy.
"This is a way of decreasing the severe reactions some kids have," said Dr. Michael Rolzen, Cleveland Clinic.
Greater access to a less invasive repair of the heart's mitral valve takes the number two spot.
Coming in at number one – a new osteoporosis drug designed to reduce the risk of life-altering fractures.
"It increases your osteoblast activity increasing your bone thickness and it blocks osteoclast activity decreasing reabsorption, meaning your bones get thicker two ways," said Dr. Michael Rolzen, Cleveland Clinic.
While many of the top innovations are FDA approved, Doctor Roizen says some are only available through clinical trials.
The list of top medical innovations was presented at the annual innovations summit.