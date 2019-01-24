A decision has been made about who will replace Great Falls Public Schools Superintendent Tammy Lacey.
Great Falls Assistant Superintendent Tom Moore has been offered the position. The school board deliberated most of the evening before board member Jeff Gray motioned to hire Moore.
Moore has worked in the school system for over ten years, and was the only finalist for the position, after Gregory Nyen of Waupaca, Wisconsin decided to withdraw from the race over the holiday weekend.
