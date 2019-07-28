The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they found a toddler's body in the West Fisher Creek area.
With help from search canines, first responders found the body on Saturday, July 27th a short distance away from a campsite, where witnesses had first reported seeing the vehicle involved in a murder-suicide in Kalispell on July 24th.
Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says they are still working to confirm the identity of the toddler, though they have been actively searching for a missing two-year old in connection to his parents' murder-suicide.
Sheriff Short has not confirmed the the body found is that of the missing toddler.
The boy had previously been identified by the FBI as Aiden Salcido. His parents were identified as Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak. They were first reported missing out of Oregon on June 11th.