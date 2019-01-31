Washington State is under a state of emergency with the Washington Department of Health reporting 39 confirmed cases of measles; with that number continuing to climb.
Health officials are saying that the most likely reason for the outbreak is a result of children not being vaccinated.
Despite the outbreak being a state away, it’s always better to be cautious and prepared.
According to Montana DPHHS, Montana currently doesn’t have any cases of the measles.
Signs of measles include high fever, runny nose, cough, red/watery eyes, and a rash.
The best way to prevent contracting the illness is to get vaccinated for it.
In fact, individuals around downtown Great Falls feel vaccinations make the biggest difference.
“I think just all the vaccines that have been produced, I mean, measles, flu everything kind of helps us stay healthy throughout seasons like this,” says Mark Owens, a visitor from Southern California.
“I think they’re super important because if you’re not doing preventative care, I think it makes it harder to care for your children,” explains Kelly Harp, a parent in Great Falls.
Getting vaccinated for any kind of illness is one of, if not the best way, to prevent contracting major illnesses and diseases.