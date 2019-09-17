GREAT FALLS – Tip A Cop 2019 kicked off today as officers and Olympians joined together to serve up good food for a great cause.
During the Tip A Cop Event, your servers are officers and Special Olympics Montana Athletes who are hoping to gather as many tips as possible, with every tip they earn going back to Special Olympics Montana.
“This even is really beneficial for the athletes and their families to differ costs and stuff it’s a good chance to come down have some good food, try the guardian you know and see the police force you know among the people to it’s kind of nice as well,” said Mackenzie River Pizza Company General Manager, Jeremy Fuhringer.
Now if you want to give even more you can try out the specialty pizza called "The Guardian”, for every guardian ordered two dollars will be donated to Special Olympics Montana.