The Ulm based specialty grain company is taking farming and agriculture in a direction that makes food production a little bit greener; but not in a way you might think.
Farming and agriculture play an important role in our society, and without it, we wouldn't survive.
However, a large portion of the produce we consume on a daily basis leaves a big carbon foot print and creates a third of green house gasses.
For David Oien, something needed to change.
In 1976, David returned to his family farm in Conrad and converted it to produce certified organic production.
“The environment was important and if we didn't take care of the environment, we were going to suffer,” explains David, President of Timeless Seeds.
Shortly after converting his family farm, David and three of his farming friends had a pretty crazy idea.
“Having no idea, having no experience, having no formal training, college, or otherwise in business; I even said let's start a business. And so that's what we did,” says David.
For David and his business partners, finding a suitable name for their future company wasn't that hard.
“Agriculture really is, in a sense, timeless in human history terms; and it also spoke to our vision of the future. We had to think in terms of what would make this industry, what would make this farm, what would make this field, you know, timeless,” he explains.
Then, in 1987, Timeless Seeds was born.
The small business started off with just a handful of volunteers and now the company employees 20 people.
What was once the simple idea of four farmers trying to make a difference slowly turned into a successful and well known company.
“We have customers all across the U.S. Natural food stores, specialty and natural food distributors, healthy food restaurants. And we also export to Taiwan, Japan, Columbia, and the European Union,” explains David.
Not only does Timeless Seeds create completely organic legumes and grains, but uses nearly 100% renewable energy to do it.
Timeless Seeds recently installed 156 solar panels to generate up to 50 kilowatts of power.
The solar energy cover 35-40% of the facilities electric bill and the rest will be covered by Montana Power Portfolio through wind, water, and other solar energy outlets.
They have also replaced all of their lights with LED bulbs, cutting their electric use by 80%.
“We should be at or maybe above 100% renewable energy,” says David.
Looking forward, David says the organic industry is continuing to grow and won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.
In fact, the company has consistently seen a 10 -15% percent growth annually over the past several years.
They’re also expanding their business to develop beer; with their first being a gluten free, Black Beluga lentil.
In the end, David says they’re always trying to develop and produce high value markets for their farmers.