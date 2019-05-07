ULM - Montana specialty grain company Timeless Seeds is getting creative with its future plans - including developing a gluten-freebeer based on its black Beluga lentil.
Timeless Seeds has always tried to be ahead of the curve. You may be familiar with their colorful varieties of black, orange and green lentils available in local grocery stores. The company has roots going back decades.
In 1976, Timeless Seeds founder David Oien returned to his family farm in Conrad and converted it to a certified organic operation - well before the organic trend took off nationally.
“The environment was important and if we didn't take care of the environment, we were going to suffer,” explains David, President of Timeless Seeds.
Shortly after converting his family farm, David and three of his farming friends had a pretty crazy idea.
“Having no idea, having no experience, having no formal training, college, or otherwise in business; I even said, let's start a business. And so that's what we did,” David says.
In 1987, Timeless Seeds was born.
“Agriculture really is, in a sense, timeless in human history terms; and it also spoke to our vision of the future. We had to think in terms of what would make this industry, what would make this farm, what would make this field, you know, timeless,” he explains.
The small business started off with just a handful of volunteers. Now, the company employees 20 people.
“We have customers all across the U.S. Natural food stores, specialty and natural food distributors, healthy food restaurants. And we also export to Taiwan, Japan, Columbia, and the European Union,” David says.
Not only does Timeless Seeds grow organic legumes and grains, but he says they use nearly 100% renewable energy to do it.
Timeless Seeds recently installed 156 solar panels to generate up to 50 kilowatts of power.
The solar energy cover 35-40% of the facilities electric bill and the rest will be covered by Montana Power Portfolio through wind, water, and other solar energy outlets.
They have also replaced all of their lights with LED bulbs, cutting their electric use by 80%.
“We should be at or maybe above 100% renewable energy,” says David.
They’re also expanding their business to develop beer; with their first being a gluten-free, Black Beluga lentil-based beer.
Looking forward, David says the organic industry is continuing to grow and won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.
In fact,he says the company has consistently seen a 10 -15% percent growth annually over the past several years.