GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Police Department’s Sexual & Violent Offender Registry has sent a public notification of a tier-three sex offender that has updated their address.
David Allen Knaff has updated his address in Great Falls to 20 3rd Street North #214.
According to theMontana SVOR search, Knaff is listed as a sexually violent predator who has one count of sexual intercourse without consent on an 11-year-old girl in Great Falls and one count of sexual assault on an 11-year-old girl in Choteau two years later.
Knaff is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 173 pounds, is bald and has blue eyes.
Montana SVOR says a tier-three sexual offender means the risk of a repeat sexual offense is high, there is a threat to public safety, and an evaluator believes the offender is a sexually violent offender.